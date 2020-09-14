1/
Charles "Danny" Harlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Danny" Harlow

Trinway - Charles "Danny" Harlow, 36, of Trinway, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born March 7, 1984 in Zanesville. Danny was a police officer and captain for the Village of Dresden Police Department. He was a member of the Morgan County Reenactor's Association and was an avid Civil War historian. Danny is survived by his father Charles L. Harlow of McConnelsville, mother Diana Hart of Beverly, two sisters Jessica Harlow of McConnelsville and Tiffany Hart of Beverly, three brothers Clint Harlow of McConnelsville, Jeremy Harlow of Waterford and Dustin Harlow of Beverly, grandmothers Loretta Maxine Harlow of McConnelsville and Sylvia Hurst of Stockport. Also surviving is his step father Randall Hart of Beverly and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. At Danny' s request, a caring cremation will take place after the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Huck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
September 14, 2020
Amanda Blake
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. Gone too soon! ❤❤
Amanda
Friend
September 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss , just know God will be with you through this painful time, our thoughts and prayers are with each of the family
Mike &Doris Blevins ( Marion , Va
Mike gable ins
Friend
September 14, 2020
No matter how bad of a mood I was in this man here made me smile he was one of my best friends in my life I can't imagine not being able to call him anymore I will truly miss him rest easy my best buddy
Betty lewis
Friend
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amy
Friend
September 14, 2020
Funniest cop ever
Ian wilson
September 14, 2020
A great man and friend to everyone in the Village of Dresden. We miss you Brother!! ❤
Greg Moore
Friend
September 14, 2020
Danny was a great guy and a good friend we became friends at Wal-Mart. Most every one loved him. He was funny and he could make you laugh.
Jerri Conley
Friend
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michelle Gabriel
Friend
September 14, 2020
Love working with Danny
Such a wonderful person.
Tammy Walker
Friend
September 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss but Danny will be missed by those who he touched their hearts like mine. He helped two of my family members out while on duty. He was at a soccer game at Tri-Valley when one of my daycare kids with autism was having a moment and throwing dinosaurs at him not meaning to during her fit. He picked it up and played with her. She done it again and yet again he played with her trying to calm her. I will be so ever grateful for him doing that. He’s always so cheerful. I’m going to miss his smile and interactions with kids not even knowing their disability. Keep his memories going to help you through this. I’m uploading a picture of Harlow and I.
Michele Schneider
Friend
September 14, 2020
I remember when Danny pulled me over for a tail light. He was a very nice and respectful man. He was one the best in along time. Rest easy captain.
Mary Wagner and Judy Hamilton
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved