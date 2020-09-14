My deepest sympathy for your loss but Danny will be missed by those who he touched their hearts like mine. He helped two of my family members out while on duty. He was at a soccer game at Tri-Valley when one of my daycare kids with autism was having a moment and throwing dinosaurs at him not meaning to during her fit. He picked it up and played with her. She done it again and yet again he played with her trying to calm her. I will be so ever grateful for him doing that. He’s always so cheerful. I’m going to miss his smile and interactions with kids not even knowing their disability. Keep his memories going to help you through this. I’m uploading a picture of Harlow and I.

Michele Schneider

Friend