Charles Harris
Lancaster - Charles (Chuck) F. Harris, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born on December 26th, 1934 to the late Charles and Frances (Flowers) Harris. He graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in New Lexington. He received his associates degree from Ohio State University. He worked for over forty years in x-ray and nuclear medicine at hospitals in the following cities: Barberton, Columbus, Marietta, Galion, Waverly, Circleville and Lancaster. Chuck enjoyed golfing, gardening and was an avid Buckeye and Cleveland sports fan.
He was a loving husband who provided many years of compassionate home care to his wife who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. He also was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his six children; Deborah Jones of Wooster, Andrew (Jenny) Harris of Westerville, Cynthia Tallent of Cincinnati, Richard (Becky) Harris of Lancaster, Sherri (George) Petkus of Delaware, Stephen (Andrea) Harris of Westfield, Indiana. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren; Brent (Jamie) Jones, Zachary Tallent, Erica (Logan) Brown, Emily Harris, Brandilyn Tallent, Colin Harris, Holly Petkus, Brendan Harris, Sarah Petkus, Payton Harris, and one baby on the way; and his great-grandchild Easton Brown. He is also survived by brother-in-law Donald Lamb and sister-in-law Gerry Harris; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Diana Harris; and by his siblings Thelma Tracey, Rita Williams, Rosalie McNamee, Doris Zink, Lawrence Harris, Stanley Harris and Virginia Ann Lamb.
Calling hours will be from 5-8pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio with Rosary at 7:30PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Tyron Tomson at 10:30AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Bernadette Parish, 1343 Wheeling Road NE, Lancaster, Ohio. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or in Chuck's memory.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 12, 2019