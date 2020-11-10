1/
Charles Hutchinson
1953 - 2020
Charles Hutchinson

Zanesville - Charles Edward Hutchinson, 67 of Zanesville, passed away November 10, 2020.

He was born May 5, 1953 in Zanesville, son of the late, Kenneth Hutchinson and Wanda Brock Hutchinson. He worked for DMO Food Services and ARR-CRS. Charles loved dirt track racing.

He is survived by his children, Chad Hutchinson, Ty Hutchinson, Chasity Smith, Teha Back; brother Bill Hutchinson; sisters, Anita Hutchinson, Dr. Marcella Hutchinson-Sisler; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Hutchinson.

Calling hours will be held Sunday November 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:30 PM with Pastor John Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Fultonham Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:30 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
NOV
15
Service
12:30 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
