|
|
Charles Jones
South Zanesville - Charles Loren Jones, 77, of South Zanesville, passed away May 16, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1942 in Zanesville, son of the late, Loren Jones and Doris Dobbins.
He is survived by his sister Louise Darby; two nieces; 6 great-nieces; 2 great-great-nephews; one great-great-niece.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Chandlersville Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 19, 2019