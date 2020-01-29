|
Charles L. Chapman Sr.
Zanesville - Charles Lee Chapman Sr., 79 passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence in Fort Myers, FL, where he has lived for the past 11 years. He was born November 7, 1940 in Nuttalburg, WV to the late Clarence and Pearl Strickland Chapman. He was a resident of Zanesville for 45 years and was employed as a construction worker and truck driver, retiring in 2000. Charles served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Marines.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years Grace Winegar Chapman; four children: Charles (Becky) Chapman Jr., Teresa Corey, John (Tammy) Chapman and Adam Chapman; 15 grandchildren: Samantha, Miranda, Bryant, Brittany, Brandi, Johnny, Cody, Corey, Jeremy, Tabby, Jessica, Johnny, Jessica, Jeannie and Cameron; 20 great grandchildren: Joseph, Jordon, Gus, Jade, Brydon, Zoey Grace, Brayden, Joshlyn, Aubree, Alexis, Kamrie, Caden, Gage, Eden, Alysia, Emma, Leigha, Bobby, Isiah and Clay; four brothers: Glen (Judy) Chapman, Larry (Betty) Chapman, Jimmy Chapman and Ronnie (Lisa) Chapman; two sisters: Linda (Ronnie) Frye and Brenda (Glen) Bailey; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers: Clarence Chapman Jr., Billy Chapman, Robert Chapman, Dennis Chapman, George Chapman and Kenny Chapman.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 2PM with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by the Post #1058 and American Legion #29.
To send a note of condolence to the Chapman family
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020