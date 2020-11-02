1/
Charles Leroy Carter
Charles Leroy Carter

Arcadia, FL - Charles Leroy Carter, 80, of Arcadia, Florida, died on October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark, Ohio on August 6, 1940. He moved to DeSoto County, Florida from Somerset, Ohio in 1999. Charles had been employed with American National Can in Mount Vernon, Ohio as an extruder operator.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Carter. Survivors include his wife, Mamie Carter of Arcadia, FL; son, Charles L. Carter, II of Frazeyburg, OH; daughter, Christina D. Withrow (Charles) of Thornville, OH; brother, Larry Carter of Millersport, OH; grandchildren, Charles Carter III and Jessica Carter; and great-grandchildren, Colton, Aubree, Dax, Caleb, and Shallyn.

Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, FL




Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robarts Family Funeral Home - Wauchula Chapel
529 West Main Street
Wauchula, FL 33873
(863) 773-9773
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 2, 2020
So sorry to hear. Condolences to the family. I will always remember him fondly. Sincerely, Vickie
Vickie Covert
Friend
