Charles M. Clark
Zanesville - Charles M. Clark, 87, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. He was born May 18, 1933 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Manon and Mary Whisman Clark. He retired from Peabody Coal.
Surviving are his wife Dell Bumpus Parks Clark; four sons: Roger (Debbie) Clark, Raymond (Anita) Clark, Kenneth (Jodie) Clark and Ron Clark; a daughter Jennifer Porter; a brother Delano (Avis) Varble; a sister Loedith Combs; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Beulah Clark; and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Maranatha Bible Church, 2400 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, OH. Funeral services will follow at 11AM with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.