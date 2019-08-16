Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Charles Mills
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Frazeysburg Cemetery
1945 - 2019
Charles Mills Obituary
Charles Mills

Dresden - Charles L. Mills, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.

Born February 16, 1945 in Dresden, Ohio he was a son of the late Charles and Helen (Whyde) Mills and was a 1963 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Following high school Charles proudly served our country in the United States Army and from 1963 to 1966 he served two tours of duty in Viet Nam. Following his active duty he served for 23 years in the Ohio National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant 1st Class E8. We truly appreciate his service to our country and thank him for helping to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy today. Mr. Mills also worked at Owens-Corning in Newark, Ohio for 37 years.

Surviving is a cousin, Scott Williamson and his wife, Clarrinda of New Concord, Ohio.

There will be no calling hours.

Graveside funeral services and Military Honors will be conducted at 1:00pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 16, 2019
