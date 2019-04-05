|
|
Charles O. Paxson
Zanesville - Charles O. Paxson, 84, of Zanesville, graduated to glory at 10:53 a.m. Wed. Apr. 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on Feb. 15, 1935 in Perry County, a son of the late Wilbur and Hazel (Fleming) Paxson. He was an active member of Meadow Farm Methodist Church. He retired from General Electric in Worthington and prior to that he had worked at Ferro Corp. in the lab. He was a member of Doric Lodge #172 F&AM in Deavertown. He loved his family, the outdoors, and was an avid OSU fan.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Irene Paxson. Two sons Doug (Sandy) Paxson of Zanesville and Scott (Janice) Waters of Columbus. One grandson Bret Paxson of Zanesville. Step-grandchildren Cathy Hammett, Herman Applewhite, Hope, Blake, and Austin Reyes. Precious great-granddaughter Isla Noel Paxson. Step-greatgranddaughter Audrey Hammett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Mia Noel Paxson.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sun. Apr. 7, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Mon. Apr. 8, 2019 at Meadow Farm Methodist Church with Rev. Dean Cole and Rev. Doris Flynn officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. The family was truly blessed by the doctors and nurses at Genesis Hospice and wishes that memorial contributions be made to Genesis Hospice. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 5, 2019