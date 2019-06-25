Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Charles "Charlie" Sowers

Zanesville - Charles "Charlie" Edward Sowers, 67, of Zanesville, joined his father in eternal peace on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Charlie was born October 25, 1951 to Annie L. (Matthews) and the late Phelus "Jack" Sowers. In addition to his father, Charlie is also preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Josephine Banks, Henry Sowers, Robert Sowers, Emery Sowers, Justine Sowers, John Wesley Sowers, and Leon Burl Sowers.

Charlie leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated mother, Annie L. Sowers; three siblings, Sarah A. (Dave) Edwards, Stacey L. (Rozelle) Sowers, and Chris L. (Courtney) Sowers, all of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

Charlie was an avid bowler. In his free-time, he loved watching wrestling. His favorite wrestlers to watch include the 4 Horsemen and Ric Flair. Charlie also enjoyed music, he loved to dance. When he was looking for an outdoor activity, Charlie chose fishing. He loved to hit the highway with his uncle Fred for a trip. Charlie also enjoyed the memorable times he spent with his favorite cousin, who was more like a brother, Curtis. He will be missed by all who knew him.

You may call on the family Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at the Hands of Faith Church, 607 Brighton Blvd. Pastor Mike Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 25, 2019
