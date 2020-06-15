Charles Stevens

Charles StevensZanesville - Charles Eugene Stevens, 71, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Charles was born May 10, 1949 to the late Denver D. and Wilsie B. (Norris) Stevens. In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Stevens; and his sisters, Marie Goins, Cora Jenny Brown and Betty J. Johnson.Charles leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved son, Justin Stevens; Justin's mother, Katherine Addis; grandchildren, Justin Stevens II and Liberty Stevens; sister, Becky Stevens; brother, Richard "Ted" (Connie) Stevens; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.Charles dedicated many years as an employee of the city of Zanesville. He also maintained the Colony Square Mall upon it's opening. Charles was also a United States Veteran. In his free time, Charles might be found watching a NASCAR race, enjoying his favorite food: fried chicken. He was an avid football fan, and a die-hard Cleveland Browns supporter. Charles was a loving father, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed.You may call on the family Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Bullock officiating. Burial will follow in the Soldier's Section of Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.