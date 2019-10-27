|
Charles Turner Jr.
Fultonham - Charles Edward Turner Jr., 86, passed away October 25, 2019 at his residence in Fultonham, OH.
He was born January 17, 1933 in Missouri, son of the late, Charles E. Turner Sr. and Catherine Helwig Turner. Charles retired from Brockway Glass and also worked for Hazel Atlas.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Connie) Turner, Mark Turner; daughter Joyce Turner; step-daughters, Rebecca Bookless, Renee Williams; brother Fred Turner; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife Verlene Lavon Turner; daughter Nancy (Denver) Kennedy; brother Harry Turner; sisters, Donna Harmon and Ruth.
A graveside service for burial of cremains will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Special thanks to his babysitter/granddaughter Kelly Kane.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019