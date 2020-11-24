Charles W. "Bill" Durant Jr.
Zanesville - Charles William "Bill" Durant Jr., 56 passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1964 in Zanesville to Charles William and Sally Barker Durant Sr. Bill was a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School, attended Ohio University Zanesville and was a star basketball player. He was the Vice President Collections Officer at Community Bank. Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, basketball, watching Western's, The Ohio State University, and squatching, which is looking for Big Foot.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Tamara "Tammy" Chattos Durant; son Michael Durant; daughter Allison (Steven) Welch; a sister Beth Dollings; a brother John (Cathy) Durant and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Decker, who passed away in May 2009.
