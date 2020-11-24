1/1
Charles W. "Bill" Durant Jr.
1964 - 2020
Charles W. "Bill" Durant Jr.

Zanesville - Charles William "Bill" Durant Jr., 56 passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 21, 1964 in Zanesville to Charles William and Sally Barker Durant Sr. Bill was a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School, attended Ohio University Zanesville and was a star basketball player. He was the Vice President Collections Officer at Community Bank. Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, basketball, watching Western's, The Ohio State University, and squatching, which is looking for Big Foot.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Tamara "Tammy" Chattos Durant; son Michael Durant; daughter Allison (Steven) Welch; a sister Beth Dollings; a brother John (Cathy) Durant and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Decker, who passed away in May 2009.

You may mail condolence cards to the family home, but please no flowers or food.

Due to Covid-19, he will be laid to rest with private services in Mount Olive Cemetery. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the Durant family.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
