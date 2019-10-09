Services
Zanesville - Charles William Timmons, 90, of Zanesville, died at 1:07 P.M. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home. He was born January 16, 1929, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a son of the late Charles W. and Rose Mariage Timmons. Charles was a plant manager for United Technology. He was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church and was an instructor of Sunday School at several churches teaching young people, senior adults, Awana and also was involved in preaching. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean conflict where he received the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Irma L. Copeland Timmons; a son, Mike Timmons; and a daughter, Pam Timmons; a brother and sister in law, Gary and Terry Copeland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra K. Timmons and a sister, Rose Mary Udell.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Mark Ballmer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bibles.

Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
