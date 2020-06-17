Charlotte A. Johnson
Charlotte A. Johnson

Duncan Falls - Charlotte Ann Johnson, 65 of Duncan Falls passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. She was born in Bucyrus, OH on October 21, 1954 a daughter of the late Paul Justin and Marjorie Irene Murphy Sabo. Charlotte co-owned with her husband Dale, Zane Trace Clean Care Uniforms in Zanesville. She was a tremendous worker, enjoyed boating and traveling in her spare time. Her grandchildren meant so much to her and she loved them very much and enjoyed attending their band concerts and sporting events.

Surviving is her husband Dale Johnson; son Wesley (Kelly) Johnson and daughter Stacy (Rick) Gruly; and grandchildren: Payton, Ethan, Jacob, Tyler, Nolan, Hayden, Kaitlynn and Abby.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Travis J. Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephanie Spielman Fund by emailing gifts@osu.edu.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the Johnson family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
