Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
Charlotte Ann Hobbs


1937 - 2019
Charlotte Ann Hobbs Obituary
Charlotte Ann Hobbs

CANAL WINCHESTER - Charlotte Ann Hobbs, 81, formerly of Somerset, died at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Canal Winchester Care Center.

Charlotte was born June 23, 1937 in Perry County, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence May Vernon. She was a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Shiplett of Canal Winchester; three sons, Larry (Carolyn) Hobbs of New Lexington, Ron Hobbs of Canal Winchester, and Tim (Marla) Hobbs of Surprise, AZ; two brothers, A.J. Vernon and Don Vernon; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe D. Hobbs; one daughter, Gloria Hobbs; one grandson, Jason Hobbs; one sister, Mary Alice, and three brothers, Jack, Bill and Bob.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 31, 2019
