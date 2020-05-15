|
Charlotte Roebuck
Zanesville - Charlotte I Roebuck, 98 of Zanesville went to her heavenly home 5:13 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was born Friday, April 21, 1922 and grew up in Chicago, IL the daughter of Willard H. Pillar and Ann Ludwig Pillar.
Charlotte was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was active in the Ladies Aid & Altar Guild and she enjoyed making beautiful ceramic pieces.
She married Walter S. Roebuck Sr. Nov. 22, 1941 and together they have 4 surviving children; Charlene (Larry) Hanson, Sharon (John) Oravec, Walter S. (Joyce) Roebuck Jr. and Glen W. (Diane) Roebuck; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren spanning 5 generations; and two special nephews, Harry Koeckritz and William Watt. Charlotte was preceded in death in addition to her parents and husband by an infant daughter Donna Lynn Roebuck; sister, Gertrude Koeckritz and a great granddaughter, Katherine Rose Mengler.
A private graveside service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating.
Condolences may be made to the family in care of Sharon Oravec, 233 Wildwood Court, Heath OH 43056. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 S 7th St. Zanesville OH 43701 or to the Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701. The family wants to thank everyone at Brookdale Senior Living who lovingly cared for Charlotte the past 21 years. They also wanted thank Genesis Hospice for their compassionate care.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Charlotte's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 15 to May 17, 2020