Charlotte S. Lorey
Charlotte S. Lorey

Zanesville, OH - Charlotte S. Lorey, age 80, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born October 5, 1939, in Caldwell, daughter of the late Roy and Alice Yoe Clark. She was a 1958 graduate of Caldwell High School and she was employed by the Army-Navy Store in Zanesville. Charlotte was a member of the Hiramsburg United Methodist Church, where she played the organ. She was also a member of the Laura Chapter #264, OES, in Norwich, where she served as past Worthy Matron. She loved spending time at Myrtle Beach with her family and she enjoyed watching Ohio State football. She also enjoyed crocheting and tatting doilies and dishcloths.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dean Lorey, whom she married August 24, 1958, and who died February 19, 2006.

Surviving are her sons, John Douglas (Linda) Lorey and James Dean Lorey, both of Zanesville; her siblings, Sondra "Tootie" Clark of Caldwell, Dwain (Maggie) Clark of Navarre, Martha M. Wheeler of Caldwell, and Candace (John) Dailey of Bloomingdale; two granddaughters, Ashlee Amspaugh and Kimberly Lorey; 4 great-grandchildren, TaKayla Holloway, James Dawson Harter, Lilly Ann Chapman, and Scarlet Rose Chapman; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

Friends may call Monday, September 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8PM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where an Eastern Star service will be observed at 6PM. The funeral service will be observed Tuesday, September 22nd at 11AM with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Cemetery in Caldwell. For public safety, guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all gatherings. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com




Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McVay-Perkins Funeral Home
416 East St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-4223
