1/1
Cherrill Jacobs
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cherrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherrill Jacobs

Nashport - Cherrill A. Jacobs, age 85, of Nashport, OH, passed away 8:28 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born Wednesday, August 22, 1934, in Gatewood, WV, the daughter of Hollis and Zella Epperly and Willa (Sexton) Epperly (her birth mother). She was married on Monday, July 4, 1955, to Michael J. Jacobs, Jr. who preceded her in death on Sunday, December 24, 2006.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and loved hanging plants, watching the birds and was a mean pinochle player. She could be seen sitting on her front porch waving at the neighbors as they drove or walked by.

Cherrill is survived by six daughters: Sharon (Crystal Lunsford) Jacobs, Connie (Harry) Kaloydis, Deborah Jacobs Adams, Theresa (Roger) Myers, Linda (Bryan) Lake, and Pamela Jacobs; three sons: Michael J. (Mena) Jacobs, III, David A. (Cindy) Jacobs and Terry W. Jacobs; 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren with one on the way, 8 great-great grandchildren, one sister, Marcia (Robert) Neil, one brother, Jack (Linda) Epperly, one sister-in-law Judy Epperley, and several nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and one great grandson Oliver.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cherrill's honor to Breaking Free TRC Memorial Fund, 2781 N. Moose Eye Rd., Norwich, OH 43767; www.breakingfreeriding.org, or the charity of choice.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Activity Center, 144 North Fourth Street, Zanesville, OH with Fr. Thomas Kamau officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mt. Olive Cemetery Zanesville. Due to current medical concerns friends and family are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Activity Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved