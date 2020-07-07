Cherrill Jacobs
Nashport - Cherrill A. Jacobs, age 85, of Nashport, OH, passed away 8:28 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born Wednesday, August 22, 1934, in Gatewood, WV, the daughter of Hollis and Zella Epperly and Willa (Sexton) Epperly (her birth mother). She was married on Monday, July 4, 1955, to Michael J. Jacobs, Jr. who preceded her in death on Sunday, December 24, 2006.
She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and loved hanging plants, watching the birds and was a mean pinochle player. She could be seen sitting on her front porch waving at the neighbors as they drove or walked by.
Cherrill is survived by six daughters: Sharon (Crystal Lunsford) Jacobs, Connie (Harry) Kaloydis, Deborah Jacobs Adams, Theresa (Roger) Myers, Linda (Bryan) Lake, and Pamela Jacobs; three sons: Michael J. (Mena) Jacobs, III, David A. (Cindy) Jacobs and Terry W. Jacobs; 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren with one on the way, 8 great-great grandchildren, one sister, Marcia (Robert) Neil, one brother, Jack (Linda) Epperly, one sister-in-law Judy Epperley, and several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and one great grandson Oliver.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cherrill's honor to Breaking Free TRC Memorial Fund, 2781 N. Moose Eye Rd., Norwich, OH 43767; www.breakingfreeriding.org
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Activity Center, 144 North Fourth Street, Zanesville, OH with Fr. Thomas Kamau officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mt. Olive Cemetery Zanesville. Due to current medical concerns friends and family are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
