1/
Cheryl A. McDonald
Cheryl A. McDonald

Zanesville - Cheryl A. McDonald, 68, of Zanesville, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. She was born July 6, 1952 in Crooksville, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Moulten) Savage. She was a member of Ark Springs Baptist Church, and worked at McCoy Pottery and 5 B's sewing department.

She is survived by a daughter, Crystal (Wes) Savage; a son, Nickoles McDonald; one grandson, Michael Trimble; and a brother, Larry Savage; and a sister-in-law, Deb Dodson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Arlen Dunn, who died October 27, 2007; three sisters, Patty Graves, Mary Ruth Wheeler, and Janice Hale; and a brother, Kevin Savage.

Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Rex at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
