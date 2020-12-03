1/1
Cheryl Ann Hamilton
1956 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Hamilton

Zanesville - Cheryl Ann Hamilton, 64 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville.

Cheryl was born on July 10, 1956. She is the daughter of the late Clement Hopper and Shirley (Winland) Hopper. She worked for many years as a nurse's Aide for Adams Lane Care Center and she previously attended the Central Trinity United Methodist Church in Zanesville.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Shaun (Jamie) Hopper of Crooksville; her daughter, Amy Jo Hamilton of Stoutsville; eight grandchildren; her brother, Tim Hopper of Zanesville and her sister, Brenda Hopper of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl is preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Hamilton who passed away September 29, 2020; her siblings, Clement Hopper Jr., Danny Hopper, and Sandra Rogers; and her niece, Dusty Grims.

Visitations will be held from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 am. Pastor Steve Judson will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in the Westley Chapel Cemetery in White Cottage.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
