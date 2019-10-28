Resources
Dresden - Cheryl L. Fadley, 70, of Dresden, Ohio died Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at her home.

Born May 6, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana she was the daughter of the late John R. and Helen L. (Chapple) Schucker and was a 1968 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Cheryl was retired from Summit Racing where she was a customer service agent. She enjoyed the art of fusing stained glass and she loved St. Bernard dogs.

Surviving is her husband Charles E. Fadley, Jr. whom she married May 23, 2015; two brothers, David and Craig Schucker and a sister, Diane Anderson.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
