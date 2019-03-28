Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
(740) 697-7777
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Fisher


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Fisher Obituary
Cheryl Fisher

Crooksville - Cheryl A. Fisher, 58 of Crooksville, passed away March 25, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House.

She was born August 16, 1960 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Raymond Thomas and Juanita Gussler Thomas. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Shane Grannon; sons, Jeffrey Fisher of Albion, IN; Travis Pletcher, Toby Pletcher, Kip Pletcher; daughter, Misty (Bill) Utterback of Ligonier, IN; brother, Raymond Thomas Jr., sister, Norma Thomas, five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pletcher; sister, Becky Pletcher; one grandson.

Calling hours will take place 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 South Main Street, Roseville, OH 43777. A dignified cremation will take place following the visitation.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
Download Now