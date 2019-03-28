|
Cheryl Fisher
Crooksville - Cheryl A. Fisher, 58 of Crooksville, passed away March 25, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House.
She was born August 16, 1960 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Raymond Thomas and Juanita Gussler Thomas. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Shane Grannon; sons, Jeffrey Fisher of Albion, IN; Travis Pletcher, Toby Pletcher, Kip Pletcher; daughter, Misty (Bill) Utterback of Ligonier, IN; brother, Raymond Thomas Jr., sister, Norma Thomas, five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pletcher; sister, Becky Pletcher; one grandson.
Calling hours will take place 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 South Main Street, Roseville, OH 43777. A dignified cremation will take place following the visitation.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 28, 2019