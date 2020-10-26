Cheryl Lynn (Bennett) Antonetz



Cheryl Lynn (Bennett) Antonetz entered Heaven on October, 20, 2020. A beautiful, kind, funny and loving soul, Cherie was born on October 15, 1950, daughter of Tom and Wanda Bennett.



Cherie graduated from Zanesville High School in 1968 and then attended Nationwide Beauty Academy and graduated in 1969 as a licensed beautician. She worked as a Stylist for 47 years and has been recognized as one of the best Hair and Fashion stylists in the area. Much of her career was spent serving clients at The Hairitage, Brenwood, and Maple Place. Cherie retired from her profession in 2015 after being diagnosed with ALS. Her love and devotion to her clients, co-workers and profession was known throughout the community and those relationships stayed with her throughout her lifetime. When she wasn't working, Cherie loved reading, cooking, gardening and spending time at the ocean where she vacationed with her family regularly.



Cherie leaves behind her beloved husband, Mike whom she married at the beach on September 4, 2013. She leaves behind her daughter Brooke (Seth) Nicholson Grossman, stepchildren Larry (Julie) Nicholson, Jennifer Cameron and cherished grandchildren, Julie, Abraham, and Ruby. Cherie adored her extended family including step grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and beloved Uncle Butch Lacey. To Cherie, pets were family, she treasured her dog Frank.



Cherie was blessed to have amazing friends and a wonderful caregiving team, especially Jo Ann Gaiters who is a blessing not only to Cherie but to her entire family.



Cherie has decided to donate her body to Ohio State University for research of ALS. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations in Cherie's honor can be made to the The ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road- Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220



Cherie's favorite words of wisdom were from Dr. Seuss, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." It is those words that sustained her through a long and brave battle with ALS. We remember her with lots of giggles, many smiles, and happy memories to sustain us.









