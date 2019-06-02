Resources
- - Chester Ray Ashcraft fell asleep May 29th, 2019 @ 12:40 am at his residence of Pasadena Care Center, Pasadena, Texas under the care of hospice after a long debilitating illness.

Chester 61 was born September 15, 1957 on their family farm in Frazeysburg, Ohio.

Chester leaves behind two daughters Tasia (Jonathan) Smith of Zanesville, Chasity Ashcraft of Zanesville (mother Ginny); Two sons Chester Ashcraft of Texas, Kenny Ashcraft of Zanesville (mother Tina); nine grandchildren; and two step children; One brother Jeff (Johnny) Ashcraft of California; One sister Tami Ashcraft of Newark; three aunts Naomi Hubble, Phillis Modesitt, Wanda (Harold) Donaker; one uncle Alan (Sharon) Biddle a host of cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ray E. and Sandra E (Biddle) Ashcraft; one brother Kenny Ashcraft; one Aunt Wilma Ashcraft; Uncles Dwight Ashcraft, Gail Modesitt, James Laughlin, Bill Hubble; grandparents Rev. Glenn and Alberta Viedt/Biddle, Roy E and Frances H. Gault/Ashcraft; and cousin Duane Hubble.

Upon Chester's request his body was donated to science at the University of Texas.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 2, 2019
