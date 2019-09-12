|
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) James Triona
New Lexington - Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) James Triona peacefully passed away on September 10, 2019, at the Chillicothe Veterans Administration where he had been a resident since March 2010. He had been a very popular resident and enjoyed spending time each day with each of the other resident veterans. The dedicated and caring staff found his sense of humor a daily pleasure.
He was born eight minutes before his twin brother on a farm between New Lexington and Junction City on December 22, 1921, becoming the second youngest of eight children. He graduated with his twin and older brother from New Lexington High School in 1939. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima in New Lexington.
He was drafted in 1942. He served with the United States Army Air Force in the European Theater of Operations. After the war, he returned to New Lexington. He reenlisted into the then United States Air Force in 1947. He served in the Korean War and twice in Vietnam. After 27 years of service, medical problems caused him to retire early in the spring of 1970.
He was instrumental in the establishment of the Korean War Memorial at the Civil War Monument Park at the corner of Broadway and Main Street across from the family home at 814 North Main St. in New Lexington. He was an active member of the Elks, Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS organizations. He was also a member of the Italian American Brotherhood and member at large in the United States Disabled Retirees organization.
Following his retirement, he spent the next 40 years visiting family members in Bellevue and Sandusky, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. He also regularly visited friends from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his only child, James P. Triona and his daughter-in-law Julie O'Keefe Triona from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Morgan L. Triona of Cincinnati, Ohio; Sally M. Triona of Chicago, Illinois; and Lily G. Triona, a freshman at The Ohio State University.
He was preceded in death by three sisters: Rose Mira Ware of Bellevue, Ohio; Teresa Incorvia of Sandusky, Ohio and Lucy Triona Weissert of New Lexington, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by four brothers: August, Charles, Philip and Joseph all of New Lexington. He had numerous nieces and nephews, some older than him. He also had several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 PM-7 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Chute Wiley Funeral Home in New Lexington with the Elks conducting services at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Rose of Lima church in New Lexington on Saturday, at 11 AM on September 14, 2019. www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019