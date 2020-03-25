Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
Chesterhill Cemetery
Morgan County, OH
Zanesville - Christa Marie Fisher, 50, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Christa was born to Diana (Hill) Mayle and Gilbert Fisher. Christa is preceded in death by her beloved father, Gilbert.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her loving mother, Diana Mayle; and a host of many other family members and friends. Christa will be missed by many.

Per the family's wishes, a private graveside service will be held in Christa's memory, on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Chesterhill Cemetery, in Morgan County, Ohio. Christa will be laid to rest near her grandmother. Pastor David Jarvis is officiating. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
