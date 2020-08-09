Christi Dawn Dilts Nordman



Westerville - Christi Dawn Dilts Nordman passed away suddenly at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio on August 7, 2020 of a heart attack. She was 60 years old.



Christi is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Eric Nordman, her beloved children, Lori (Nathan) Hylton and grandson Nicholas, Meghan Maurer and Michael Nordman. Her mother Glenna Dilts, siblings Joseph (Judy) Dilts, Karen (Andy) Grimm, Twin sister Conni (Eric) Berkfield. Several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father Don L. Dilts, Grandparents Virgil and Eloise Dilts, Paul and Esther Stotts.



Christi was born on April 11, 1960 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. She graduated from West Muskingum High School in 1978. Christi had extensive advanced training in business and employment in the banking industry for many years and at the time of her passing she was employed as a HR Generalist at Westerville City Schools.



Christi devoted her life to the Lord and was an active member at Xenos Christian Fellowship. When Christi was not at work, she spent her time planning activities and adventures. She enjoyed traveling and creating memories with her family and friends. She adored her baby grandson and loved spending time with him. She was always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need and never met a stranger. She was a gourmet cook and all that were lucky enough to be a recipient of her creative dishes will never forget her generosity. A memorial service and celebration of her beautiful life will be held in Westerville, Ohio. Moreland Funeral Home in Westerville is assisting the family with a caring cremation.









