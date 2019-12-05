Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Christina A. Barrett Coleman

Christina A. Barrett Coleman Obituary
Christina "Tina" A. Barrett Coleman passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019.

Born June 30, 1947 in Corning, Ohio to the late Angeline Besseny Barrett and Joseph Barrett.

She married Billy Joe Coleman who preceded her in death in 2010.

Tina is survived by her brother, Robert (Jane) Barrett; niece, Kristin (David) Barrett Siemer; nephew, Jason Barrett; nieces, Paula Brown, Jacqueline Gray and Julie Claypool; nephew, Steven Cornell plus many great nieces and nephews.

Tina was especially proud of her Hungarian Heritage. She absolutely adored the LA Dodgers and that team up North. She loved everything Harley Davidson and named her beloved long-haired Dachshund, Harley.

Special thanks to Pam George and Kathy Claypool. Also, Shane Ferguson and the entire team of Interim Healthcare Hospice.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at

www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
