Christina Hamill
East Fultonham - Christina J. Hamill, 64, formerly of East Fultonham, passed away at 3:53 p.m. Sun. March 24, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare New Lexington Center. She was born on May 23, 1954 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Glenn and Marguerite (Wagner) Mangin. She enjoyed working in the labor and delivery unit at Genesis Healthcare System for 36 years.
She is survived by three children Keely Ridenour, Tony (Brittany) Hamill, and Skyler Hamill. One step-son Jeff (Chris) Hamill. Ten grandchildren Slade Ridenour, Shiloh Ridenour, Savannah Ridenour, Anthony, Emily, Mackenzie, Maddy, Ayden, Brailey, and Eli Hamill. Four sisters Cathy (John) Sines, Marla Joseph, Glenna (Ben) Ahn, and Annette (Jeff) Boykin. Two brothers Kevin Mangin and Jon Mangin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey D. "Hummer" Hamill and one sister Melissa Mangin.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wed. March 27, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019