Christina Marie "Christy" Francis
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina "Christy" Marie Francis

Zanesville - Christina "Christy" Marie Francis, 63 of Zanesville, died 12:32 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home following a brief illness under the care of Genesis Hospice. She was born Saturday, October 20, 1956, in Zanesville, the daughter of Gordon Gregg and Rita (Reed) Gregg-Lehman. She married Russ Francis who preceded her in death.

Christy loved everyone she met. She was a happy person who never met a stranger. She love swimming, the water and the beach and looked forward to beach vacations with her family. Christy greatly loved her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and the time she spent with them. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and was considered the Scrabble Queen by her family.

Christy is survived by four sisters: Judy Snack, Robin Gregg-Jeffrey and Rhonda Williams all of Zanesville and Rebecca Eppley of Dresden; several nieces and nephews: and six great nieces and nephews: Dawson Gregg, Naddy Gregg, Timber Gregg, Nayla Eppley, Kayden Nethers and Kane Nethers and one aunt: Sandy (Don) Watkins of Brownsville.

In addition to her parents, Christy was preceded in death by her husband: Russ Francis.

Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Daniels Event Center, 1018 Marietta Street, Zanesville, where a Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 PM, with Chaplain Nathan Nordine officiating. Due to current medical conditions social distancing will be observed. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniels Event Center
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Daniels Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved