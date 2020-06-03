Christina "Christy" Marie Francis
Zanesville - Christina "Christy" Marie Francis, 63 of Zanesville, died 12:32 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home following a brief illness under the care of Genesis Hospice. She was born Saturday, October 20, 1956, in Zanesville, the daughter of Gordon Gregg and Rita (Reed) Gregg-Lehman. She married Russ Francis who preceded her in death.
Christy loved everyone she met. She was a happy person who never met a stranger. She love swimming, the water and the beach and looked forward to beach vacations with her family. Christy greatly loved her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and the time she spent with them. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and was considered the Scrabble Queen by her family.
Christy is survived by four sisters: Judy Snack, Robin Gregg-Jeffrey and Rhonda Williams all of Zanesville and Rebecca Eppley of Dresden; several nieces and nephews: and six great nieces and nephews: Dawson Gregg, Naddy Gregg, Timber Gregg, Nayla Eppley, Kayden Nethers and Kane Nethers and one aunt: Sandy (Don) Watkins of Brownsville.
In addition to her parents, Christy was preceded in death by her husband: Russ Francis.
Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Daniels Event Center, 1018 Marietta Street, Zanesville, where a Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 PM, with Chaplain Nathan Nordine officiating. Due to current medical conditions social distancing will be observed. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.