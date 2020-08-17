Christina Marie WoodsZanesville - Christina Marie Woods, age 56 of Zanesville, lost her battle after a long illness on Monday, August 3, 2020.She was born Friday, July 24, 1964 in Zanesville, the daughter of Franklin Woods, Sr. and Theresa (Paxton) Woods.She was a graduate of Zanesville High School, DeVry Institute of Technology and MATC.She is survived by three brothers, Frank, Mark, and John and two sisters Theresa, (Terri), and Carolee.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grand-parents, Joseph and Virginia Paxton and Herman and Cora Woods and one sister Laura Woods.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the John McIntire library 220 North 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.A private family service will take place at a later date.