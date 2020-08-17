1/
Christina Marie Woods
Christina Marie Woods

Zanesville - Christina Marie Woods, age 56 of Zanesville, lost her battle after a long illness on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born Friday, July 24, 1964 in Zanesville, the daughter of Franklin Woods, Sr. and Theresa (Paxton) Woods.

She was a graduate of Zanesville High School, DeVry Institute of Technology and MATC.

She is survived by three brothers, Frank, Mark, and John and two sisters Theresa, (Terri), and Carolee.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grand-parents, Joseph and Virginia Paxton and Herman and Cora Woods and one sister Laura Woods.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the John McIntire library 220 North 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.

A private family service will take place at a later date.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
