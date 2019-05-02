Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Rose Catholic Church
Corner of North Main and West Waters Street
New Lexington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Ann Mitchell


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Ann Mitchell Obituary
Christine Ann Mitchell

Junction City, Ohio - Christine Ann Mitchell, 68, of Junction City, Ohio died at 6:00 a.m. on April 30, 2019 at The James, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Born August 11, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Rita (Keister) and Edward "Jolly" Cope. Chris was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church and served on the bereavement committee. Chris enjoyed baking, loved flowers, plants and gardening, and especially watching her grandkids in their activities. She is survived by three sons, Todd Mitchell of Somerset, Eric (Aimee) Mitchell of New Lexington and Aaron (Kelly) Mitchell of New Lexington. She will lovely be remembered by her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Halee, Emma, Elle, Evie and Elyn as Grandma "Bob." She is also survived by sisters, Deb Hutmire and Gayle (Don) Ferguson; mother-in-law, Margaret Mitchell; brothers-in-laws, Troy Mitchell and Jay Mitchell; sister-in-law, Anita Mitchell; lifelong special friend, Leslie Martens and also, Mary Mitchell. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Kirk A. Mitchell in 2004. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, Corner of North Main and West Waters Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant and Deacon Mark Weiner, assisting. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery. Friends and family are invited back to the Saint Rose PCCC for lunch and fellowship after burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764-0724. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online Obituary and Register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now