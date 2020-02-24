|
Christine King
Dresden - Christine M. Clark King, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Saturday evening, February 22, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville.
Born December 31, 1954 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late William F. "Bill" and Margaret "Ruth" (Burkhard) Clark and was a 1972 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Christine was an IT Consultant at Genesis Hospital and retired in 2019 after 43 years of service. She was a member and current Treasurer of the Dresden American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was a former member for 25 years of the Falls Township Volunteer Fire Department. She was also a former member of the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters and, along with a few other members, was instrumental in starting the BINGO program for the Boosters.
Surviving is her loving husband of 41 years, Terry W. King whom she married January 27, 1979; two daughters, Kaci (Brody) Searls of Duncan Falls, Ohio and Tara (Adam) Pritchard of Zanesville; five grandchildren, Brayden Bleakney, Koen, Kason and Haylee Pritchard and Brynlee Searls; three sisters, Connie Buckmaster of Frazeysburg, Ohio, Cindy (Jim) Kronenbitter of Zanesville and Cathy Clark of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Jay Clark of Newark, Ohio and Jim (Ann) Clark of Dresden and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Mindy Kronenbitter. Also surviving is her brother in-law, Jerry (Janet) King of Florida; a sister in-law, Judy Jordan of Gahanna, Ohio and her special friends, Rose Johnson of Glenford, Ohio; Dan Ankrum of Gratiot, Ohio and her sweet fur baby, "Maggie".
As per Chris's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
A Celebration of Life Party will be held on March 7, 2020 at the Dresden American Legion Post, 1384 Main Street, Dresden beginning at 4:00pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Falls Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Dresden American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, West Muskingum High School Athletic Boosters or Philo High School Athletics Boosters.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020