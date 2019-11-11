|
Christine L. Wolfe
San Antonio, FL - Christine L Stout Wolfe, 88, of San Antonio, FL passed away at her home October 23, 2019. Born September 9, 1931 to the late Loyal and Marie Stout. She is survived by her husband of 69 yrs Robert J Wolfe; a brother, Jack Stout of Dayton Oh; 3 children, Dean (Denise) Wolfe of San Antonio, FL Connie (Greg) Butler of Punta Gorda, FL and David Wolfe of Zanesville; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Josiah Finneran officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019