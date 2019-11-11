Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Christine L. Wolfe Obituary
Christine L. Wolfe

San Antonio, FL - Christine L Stout Wolfe, 88, of San Antonio, FL passed away at her home October 23, 2019. Born September 9, 1931 to the late Loyal and Marie Stout. She is survived by her husband of 69 yrs Robert J Wolfe; a brother, Jack Stout of Dayton Oh; 3 children, Dean (Denise) Wolfe of San Antonio, FL Connie (Greg) Butler of Punta Gorda, FL and David Wolfe of Zanesville; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Josiah Finneran officiating.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
