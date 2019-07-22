Christine Thomas



Dresden - Christine "Christy" L. Thomas, 58, of Dresden, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born on February 19, 1961 in Zanesville, a daughter of Robert E. Keyes and the late Phyllis Williams Keyes. She was a 1977 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and was a member of the Immanuel Church of Downtown Zanesville. Christine enjoyed running, gardening, the ocean and above all, she loved her family.



Surviving is her loving husband, Danny C. Thomas, whom she married September 9, 1978; a son, Jeremy M. (Jeni) Thomas of Dresden; a daughter, Danielle L. Thomas of Dresden; two grandchildren, Kendra Thomas and Anna Thomas both of Dresden; three brothers, Michael Keyes, Jim (Bonnie) Keyes and Steve Keyes; Best friends, Darlene Denney, Diane Noland and Debbie Crawford.



No calling hours or services will be held. Per Christine's wishes, a cremation will take place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE, the areas only crematory owned by funeral directors were entrusted with all arrangements.



To send a note of condolence to the family, follow us on Facebook , visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on July 22, 2019