Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
1955 - 2019
Christine Williams Obituary
Christine Williams

Zanesville - Christine E. Williams, 63, of Schaum Avenue, Zanesville passed away in the early morning, at her home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Christine was October 17, 1955 in Cambridge to the late John and Katherine (Donavan) Finwick.

She was attended the St Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville.

She is survived by her husband, Mark A. Williams whom she married on July 28, 1979 a marriage of 39 years.

Her sisters are, Helen McCoughlin of Byesville, Mary (Richard) Kawa of Byesville, and Katherine Smith of Byesville.

Her brother, Johnnie Finwick Jr of Byesville.

Many nieces and nephews and several great nieces and newphews.

Friends may call at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls on Sunday 2 to 4 where the funeral will be at 4pm with the Pastor Marc Caton officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 28, 2019
