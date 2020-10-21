Christopher C. Whitaker
JUNCTION CITY - Christopher C. Whitaker 56 of Junction City, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
He was a US Navy veteran and worked for NiSource (Columbia Gas). Christopher was a member of NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, football games, dirt bike riding and just loved the outdoors including his hummingbirds.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and extremely devoted son and brother.
Christopher is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer; children, Matthew (Gabriela Alvarez) Stavroff of Westerville, Ohio, Lindsey (Chad Holewinski) Stavroff of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia and Gabrielle (Joseph) Whitaker-Bateman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchild, Andrew Joseph "Budgy" Bateman; parents, Max Whitaker and Judy Ogilvie both of Sequim, Washington; sisters, Ann Milligan of Sequim, Washington and Patrice "Boo" Hoffmann of Germany; mother-in-law, Kim Johnston of Dublin, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie Dismuke of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Aimee Mills of Concord, North Carolina and John Gayness of Westerville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was highly respected and liked by all who knew him.
Christopher was preceded in death by his step-father, Gordon Ogilvie, step-mother, Erlene Whitaker, father-in-law, Floyd Johnston, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Geraldine and William Henry.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. The seating is limited due to Covid restrictions. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Burial will follow in Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
