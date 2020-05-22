Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher "Chris" Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher "Chris" Edwards Obituary
Christopher "Chris" Edwards

Zanesville - Christopher "Chris" L. Edwards, 39, of Zanesville, died 12:02 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born Friday, November 14, 1980, in Zanesville, the son of Brenda (Rittenhouse) Nicholson.

Chris was a fun loving guy, who never met a stranger and loved to fish, enjoyed camping, four wheelers and had a great sense of humor. He was employed at Taco Bell. He was a loving and caring father who greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Chris is survived by his mother: Brenda (Lloyd) Nicholson of Zanesville; three children: Hunter Edwards, Ethan Edwards and Aliana Edwards; longtime girlfriend: Tina Wilcox of Dresden; two brothers Merle (Amanda) Edwards, of Zanesville and Jesse (Jennifer) Edwards of New Concord; one niece and one nephew: Colten Edwards and Abbigail Edwards; several step-brothers & step-sisters and a host of friends.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. Due to current medical conditions social distancing will be observed and everyone is asked to where personal protective equipment. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the building at one time. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 22 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now