Christopher "Chris" Edwards
Zanesville - Christopher "Chris" L. Edwards, 39, of Zanesville, died 12:02 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born Friday, November 14, 1980, in Zanesville, the son of Brenda (Rittenhouse) Nicholson.
Chris was a fun loving guy, who never met a stranger and loved to fish, enjoyed camping, four wheelers and had a great sense of humor. He was employed at Taco Bell. He was a loving and caring father who greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Chris is survived by his mother: Brenda (Lloyd) Nicholson of Zanesville; three children: Hunter Edwards, Ethan Edwards and Aliana Edwards; longtime girlfriend: Tina Wilcox of Dresden; two brothers Merle (Amanda) Edwards, of Zanesville and Jesse (Jennifer) Edwards of New Concord; one niece and one nephew: Colten Edwards and Abbigail Edwards; several step-brothers & step-sisters and a host of friends.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. Due to current medical conditions social distancing will be observed and everyone is asked to where personal protective equipment. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted in the building at one time. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 22 to May 26, 2020