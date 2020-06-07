Christopher Paul Heppner
New Lexington - Christopher Paul Heppner, 39, of New Lexington, Ohio died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.
Born May 22, 1981 in Louisville, Ohio to Joseph Heppner and Cindy Crowl Adams.
Chris was a United Steelworker local 341 at Kaiser Aluminum. He loved his family and friends and would be the first to offer help to anyone that needed it. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and was happiest sitting around the fire with family and friends cheering on the Bucks.
Survived by his father, Joseph (Jackie) Heppner; mother, Cindy (Brian) Adams; wife, Amanda Hayes Heppner; daughter, Daylin Hayes; brother, Mike (Connie) Heppner; father-in-law, Jerry (Patti) Hayes; mother-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Clark; brothers-in-law, Shane (Julie) Hayes, Adam (Sheena) Hayes and Adam Hatem and their families; special cousin/friend, Seth Felter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Alberta Heppner.
Calling hours will be held from 3pm-7pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.