Resources
Stockport - Cindy Bebout Travis, 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Morrison House Hospice with her two girls by her side. She was born on May 25, 1949 in Zanesville to the late James and Betty Cunningham Bebout. She worked in the HR Dept of Malta Man, Pierdnock Auctions and retired as a book keeper accountant at Mollica Gall Sloan & Sillery Law Firm in Athens. She also started the Daisey Flower Shop in McConnelsville. She was the first elected female Mayor of Stockport and was a member of the Stockport United Methodist Church, Windsor PTO, Stockport Fire Dept. Aux, M&M Fire Dept. Aux. Board member of the Morgan County Habitat for Humanity and love to bake pies. She is survived by 2 daughters, Missy (Brian) Foreman of Davidson, NC, Mandy (Mike) Welch of McConnelsville, a brother, Jim (Connie) Bebout of Stockport, 2 sisters, Kristy (Dick) Taylor of Beavercreek, and Bonnie (Doc) Greuey of Stockport and her pride and joy's 3 grandchildren, Jamie Welch, Hunter Foreman and Makenna Welch. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Rich Travis. A private Family Memorial service will be held on Sat. May 9, 2020 at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Stockport Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Stockport Methodist Core Center. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Habitat of Humanity or the Stockport Methodist Church Core Center. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 6 to May 7, 2020
