Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Mount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Mount


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Mount Obituary
Cindy Mount

Zanesville - Cindy S. Mount, 66, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 7, 1952 in Zanesville. She was formerly employed at the family business, Higgins Lumber. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids activities.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Mount whom she married March 24, 1973. Two daughters Melissa (Kyle) Riggle and Jaime (Jason) Schaumleffel. Four grandchildren her "Big Kids" Madison and Jacob Riggle and her "Little Kids" Leigha and Landon Schaumleffel. Four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles "Roy" and Marilyn Higgins. One brother Robert "Bob" Higgins. One sister-in-law Gloria A. Winland.

A special thank you to her caregivers Kat and Roxie and the staff at Genesis Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wed. July 17, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Private graveside services will be held Thur. July 18, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. To leave a note visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now