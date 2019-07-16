|
Cindy Mount
Zanesville - Cindy S. Mount, 66, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 7, 1952 in Zanesville. She was formerly employed at the family business, Higgins Lumber. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids activities.
She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Mount whom she married March 24, 1973. Two daughters Melissa (Kyle) Riggle and Jaime (Jason) Schaumleffel. Four grandchildren her "Big Kids" Madison and Jacob Riggle and her "Little Kids" Leigha and Landon Schaumleffel. Four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles "Roy" and Marilyn Higgins. One brother Robert "Bob" Higgins. One sister-in-law Gloria A. Winland.
A special thank you to her caregivers Kat and Roxie and the staff at Genesis Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care.
Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Wed. July 17, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Private graveside services will be held Thur. July 18, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery. To leave a note visit
Published in the Times Recorder on July 16, 2019