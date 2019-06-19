|
Clair West
Dresden - Clair E. West, 88, of Dresden, Ohio died Sunday morning, June 16, 2019 at Altercare of Zanesville.
Born October 27, 1930 in Woodsfield, Ohio he was a son of the late Harry and Emma (King) West and was a 1949 graduate of Cumberland High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army as a radio operator and repairman during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Brockway Glass where he was an electrician with 35 years of service. Clair was a member of Eagles Lodge 302 of Zanesville. He and his late wife, Barbara, enjoyed camping and were members of Good Sam Campers Club, Land of Lakes Unit of Wally Byam Caravan Club International and Airstream Camping Club. They spent their winters in Dade City, Florida at Travelers Rest. He also enjoyed reading and was a camper awning maker and repairman.
Surviving are five children, Pamela (Roy Patrick) McCarty of Dresden, Kimberly Lacy of Conesville, Terry West of Dresden, Kevin (Mary) West of Nashport and Tonia McCarty (John) of Frazeysburg; fourteen grandchildren, Tiffany (Jason) Ridenbaugh, Trenton McCarty, Emily (Weston) Hutchison, Bryan (Heidi) Lacy, Brittney (David) Haberman, Matt West, Brandon West, Hope (Cody) Lewis, Cameron West, Carlie West, Jacie West, Brice (Jenna) McCarty, Ryan McCarty and Nick McCarty and twelve great grandchildren with one on the way. Also surviving is one brother, Harry West of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara E. (Hall) West whom he married March 4, 1951 and who died April 6, 2008; his son in-law, Rodney Lacy, who died April 6, 2019 and his sister, Margaret Dovenbarger.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1:30pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 1:30pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dresden Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 19, 2019