|
|
Clara Ann Gibson
Zanesville - Clara Ann Gibson, 80 passed away Saturday, December 28th at home in Southbury, CT with family by her side. She was born on November 9th, 1939 in Zanesville to the late Roy L. Barbour and Rebecca Rhodes Barbour. She was employed with First National Bank/Unizan for 45 years, was a member of Grace United Methodist church and a volunteer with the for many years.
Ann moved to Connecticut in 2014 after the death of her beloved husband Lloyd, to be near her daughter Electa and her family. She was an adventurer, enjoyed traveling and was a licensed pilot. In addition to her family she loved fashion, design, socializing, her baby blue Thunderbird and her dogs Izzy and Brady.
Surviving are her daughters: Electa (David) Varnish of Brooklyn NY AND Stacy Funk; two granddaughters: Hannah Dunn and Adison Varnish; and step sons: Mark and Eric Gibson.
Calling hours will be from 4-6PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO. The funeral service will be at 11AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020