Clara Bugglin
Zanesville - "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Clara Agnes Bugglin, 87, of Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, left this world on November 8th, 2020, and was reunited for eternity with her loving husband, Harold. To anyone who met Clara, she was the most kind-hearted, caring, selfless human one could meet.
Clara was born May 20th, 1933, in Morgan County, to the late Victor Duff and Dorothy Lacy. She was a member of the 1951 Roseville High School graduating class, North Terrace Church of Christ, and worked for General Electric.
She is survived by her daughter Holly (Jeff) Morrison; brother, Victor Duff; sisters, Ellen Hinkle, and Karen (Jim) Burley; grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah Sahr) Boyer, Alyssa (Todd) Gintz; great-grandchildren, Arianna Robinson, Adrienne Boyer, Tristen Dixon, Khloe Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Dominic Dixon, and John Gintz; sisters-in-law, Alice (Richard) West, Dorothy, Donna, and Ruth Bugglin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bugglin; sister, Naomi Smith; sisters-in-law, Nina Duff, and Grace Bugglin; brothers-in-law, Paul Hinkle, Donald Smith, Charles, Walter, and John Bugglin.
Calling hours will be held from 3 - 8 PM Friday, November 13th, 2020, and 10 - 11 AM Saturday, November 14th, 2020, at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 11 AM, with William Meaige officiating. Burial at St. Paul Cemetery will conclude services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Clara's memory to your favorite charity
