Clara E. Campton
New Concord - Clara Elizabeth "Betty" Campton, 97, of New Concord passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while under the care of the Beckett House in New Concord.
Betty was born on August 11, 1922 in West Alexander, PA. She is the daughter of the late Clark and Emma (Hoy) Anderson. She was a member of the New Concord Grange, a founding member of the Bloomfield Arts and Crafts Club, and she was a 4-H advisor for numerous years. She loved working with her hands, she loved making all kinds of craft projects, working with her flowers and in her flower garden, as well as cooking and baking. She also helped her husband design and build their house, that she made her home for the past 60 years.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Richard and John Campton of New Concord; her three sisters, Genevieve Tennant of Columbus, Helen Fleming of Bridgeport, WV and Dianna Anderson of Monongah, WV; several nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law, Naomi Cottell and Shirley (Richard) Corban.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Campton who passed away in 1974; her son Ronald G. Campton who passed away in 2000; her brother and sister-in-law, Clark (Mary) Anderson Jr; and her sisters and their husbands, Edith (Henry) Linnabary, Margaret (Robert) Prahl, Mary (Roy) Russell, Ruth (Joseph) Defazio and Gladys (Lynn) Harvey.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the New Concord Cemetery with Pastor Phil Walker. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Campton family.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020