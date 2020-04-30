Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Campton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara E. Campton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara E. Campton Obituary
Clara E. Campton

New Concord - Clara Elizabeth "Betty" Campton, 97, of New Concord passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, while under the care of the Beckett House in New Concord.

Betty was born on August 11, 1922 in West Alexander, PA. She is the daughter of the late Clark and Emma (Hoy) Anderson. She was a member of the New Concord Grange, a founding member of the Bloomfield Arts and Crafts Club, and she was a 4-H advisor for numerous years. She loved working with her hands, she loved making all kinds of craft projects, working with her flowers and in her flower garden, as well as cooking and baking. She also helped her husband design and build their house, that she made her home for the past 60 years.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Richard and John Campton of New Concord; her three sisters, Genevieve Tennant of Columbus, Helen Fleming of Bridgeport, WV and Dianna Anderson of Monongah, WV; several nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law, Naomi Cottell and Shirley (Richard) Corban.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Campton who passed away in 1974; her son Ronald G. Campton who passed away in 2000; her brother and sister-in-law, Clark (Mary) Anderson Jr; and her sisters and their husbands, Edith (Henry) Linnabary, Margaret (Robert) Prahl, Mary (Roy) Russell, Ruth (Joseph) Defazio and Gladys (Lynn) Harvey.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the New Concord Cemetery with Pastor Phil Walker. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Campton family.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -