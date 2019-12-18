|
Clara E. Swingle
Zanesville - Clara E. Swingle, 90 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at Altercare in Zanesville while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Clara was born in Zanesville on June 6, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Clyde and Ada (Clark) Besser. She was a member of the South Zanesville Nazarene Church and she previously attended the South Zanesville United Methodist Church. She worked several years as a home health care provider for Interim Health Care in the Zanesville area.
Clara is survived by her two sons, Michael Swingle of Zanesville and Larry (Linda) Swingle of Philo; her granddaughter, Melissa (Kenny) Ogg; her five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Connor, Kenny, Seth and Lily.
In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Swingle who passed away April 8, 1980; her grandson, Larry Swingle Jr.
Visitations will be 4 to 6 pm on Friday, December 21, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday. Pastor Ken Ogg will officiate the services and she will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019