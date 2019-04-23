Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Clara Etta Young Obituary
Clara Etta Young

South Zanesville - Clara Etta Young, 97, of South Zanesville and more recently of McConnelsville was called home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019. She was born on Oct. 24, 1921 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Homer and Edna Fellure. Her husband Harry (Ted) Young preceded her in death, passing away in 2010. As a young lady she served with pride and supported our country's victory in World War II as a shipyard welder building minesweepers and LST's. Following the war she married Harry (Ted) Young and became a homemaker. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Clara was always up for an adventure. In her later years at age 90 she went for a ride on a Harley motorcycle and at age 95 she took a ride in a small plane piloted by her son, Tim. As a member of the Unity Church of the Nazarene in South Zanesville she enjoyed attending church, doing crafts, and going to card club with her daughter Debi. She enjoyed sitting on the patio and relaxing down by the river. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting and school events.

She is survived by her son Tim (Marsha) Young of Loganville, Georgia, daughters Debi (Tom) Bash of McConnelsville and Dena (Wade) Milner of Roseville. A sister Margaret Fellure of Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thur. April 25, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 26 2019. Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online book or to leave a note visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 23, 2019
