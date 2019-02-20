|
Clara Geddes
Zanesville - Clara M. Adams Geddes, 77 passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born December 4, 1941 to the late Carl and Nellie Eby Ray. Clara was employed at Essex and retired as a Teacher's aide and custodian at Dillon School. She was a member of Sharon Avenue Free Methodist Church.
She is survived by her four sons: Douglas (Barb) Adams, Robert (Tammy) Adams, Gary Adams and Darren Geddes; three daughters: Suzanne (Lewis) Dent, Lisa VanCleef and Kristin Burpo; two brothers: John Ray and David Ray; five sisters: Ethel Ray, Rachel Ray, Mary Ellen Brooks, Kathleen Bowers and Carolyn Farson; 21 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dewey B. Geddes; a son Robin Adams; two brothers: Fred Ray and Carl Ray; and two sisters: Nellie Alexander and Carleen Hall.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM Thursday, February 21 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1PM Friday, February 22 with burial to follow in Chandlersville Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019